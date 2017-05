On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft speaks to Western rowing coach Volker Nolte.

Originally from Saaburken, Germany, Dr. Nolte came to Western in 1993. He's coached the rowing squad and taught at Western for over two decades. Now, Nolte is approaching the end of his career.

Nolte speaks with Radio Western about how he got into rowing, his coaching style, and Western's rowing team.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Theme music by Bensound: www.bensound.com/