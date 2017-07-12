Purple Profiles: UWOFA President Stephen Pitel

On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft speaks with UWO Faculty Association president and Western law professor Stephen Pitel.

UWOFA represents academic staff at Western. Prior to becoming president of the union on July 1, Pitel was vice-president and speaker.

While he's only days into his tenure as UWOFA president, Pitel has been a professor at Western for 17 years. Prior to that, he completed doctoral studies at the University of Cambridge and practiced corporate and commercial litigation in Toronto.

He discusses his law career, his teaching, and UWOFA's goals, projects, and objectives during his tenure as president.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Theme song by Bensound: http: //www.bensound.com/