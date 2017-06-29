Purple Profiles: USC Vice-President Landon Tulk

By in news on Jun 29, 2017 |

On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft speaks with University Students' Council Vice-President Landon Tulk.

As Vice-President, it's Tulk's job "To advocate on behalf of students on all areas that affect post-secondary education."

That means he's Western students' most prominent and public voice to the university, the city, and the provincial and federal governments.

Tulk is just finishing up his first month as VP. He talks about his role, his goals, and how he ended up at Western and the USC.

