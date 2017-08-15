Purple Profiles: USC Student Programs Officer Mac McIntosh

On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft sits down with University Students' Council student programs officer Mac McIntosh.

Student programs officer is the only executive position at the USC chosen by council, and there's a reason why. It's one of the most important jobs on campus.

As student programs officer, McIntosh oversees everything from the clubs system to Orientation Week to the Peer Support Centre to student events. Needless to say, it's a lot of responsibility.

But you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more qualified than McIntosh. He's been involved with USC initiatives throughout his time as a student at Western, and he served as an associate vice-president in the portfolio last year.

In this interview, McIntosh talks about how he ended up at Western, why he decided to apply for the position, and his plans for the upcoming school year.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Theme music by Bensound: www.bensound.com/

Photo courtesy of the University Students' Council.