In the first full edition of Purple Profiles, Radio Western news and spoken word director Richard Raycraft sits down with University Students' Council president Eddy Avila.

Avila is approaching the end of his tenure as USC President. In this feature interview he talks about his time at the top of the student government, and the choices and experiences that brought him there. Theme song by Bensound: www.bensound.com/ Photo courtesy of Western USC.