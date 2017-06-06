Purple Profiles: Toronto Star investigative journalist Kevin Donovan

On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft speaks with Toronto Star investigative journalist and Western alumnus Kevin Donovan.

Donovan has been a driving force behind some of the most prolific investigations in Canadian journalism history – including his reporting on the scandals involving former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and former CBC Radio broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi.

He is the winner of three National Newspaper Awards, two Michener Awards and three Canadian Association of Journalists Awards.

Donovan is also a published author. His most recent book is Secret: Life: The Jian Ghomeshi Investigation.

But before all of this Donovan reported on the screw ups and scandals of the University Students’ Council and the Western administration at Western’s student newspaper, the Gazette. He eventually became editor-in-chief of the Gazette in 1984.

Donovan talks about his time at Western, and how his experience at the Gazette shaped his career in journalism.