Purple Profiles: Student Writer-in-Residence Sydney Brooman

On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft speaks with the 2017 student writer-in-residence, Sydney Brooman.

Brooman is a fourth-year English Language & Literature and Creative Writing student.

The mandate of the position of student writer-in-residence is “support for an accomplished undergraduate writer while allowing other students to benefit from the writer’s creativity, expertise, and organizational skills.”

Brooman talks about how she got started in writing, her influences, and her time at Western including her upcoming tenure as student writer-in-residence for the 2017–18 year.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Music by Bensound: www.bensound.com/