On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft sits down with Society of Graduate Students President Mary Blake Bonn.

Unlike the USC President, the SOGS President is typically a full-time student on top of their duties. Bonn is a fourth-year PhD student in Music Theory at Western.

Bonn talks about her early life, how she came to student politics, SOGS' work, and graduate student life.

Listen to the full interview above.