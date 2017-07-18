Purple Profiles: Neuroscientist Dr. Adrian Owen

On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft speaks to Dr. Adrian Owen of the Owen Lab and the Brain and Mind Institute at Western University.

Dr. Owen is a world-renowned researcher known for his work on consciousness in patients who are in a vegetative state. Through neuroimaging, Owen has discovered that certain patients in a vegetative state are conscious and aware of what's happening around them. He's even asked them questions and determined their answers to those questions by scanning the brain.

Owen has just published a book about his journey into this research, titled, Into the Gray Zone: A Neuroscientist Explores the Border Between Life and Death.

As if that weren't enough, he also just launched the world's largest sleep study ever – conducted entirely online. You can sign up for the sleep study at www.worldslargestsleepstudy.com

Dr. Owen came to Western University from the United Kingdom in 2010, when he accepted a position as the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience and Imaging.

Dr. Owen discusses his early life, the incredible research detailed in his book, the sleep study, and more in this special, hour-long edition of Purple Profiles.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Theme music by Bensound: http://www.bensound.com/

Photo courtesy of The Owen Lab.

