Purple Profiles: Mustangs Quarterback Chris Merchant

On this episode of Purple Profiles, Richard sits down with Chris Merchant, quarterback of the Western Mustangs.

Merchant came to Western last season after two years of NCAA Division I football at the University at Buffalo.

Merchant initially split duties with Stevenson Bone, but eventually won the starting quarterback job and led the Purple and White to the Yates Cup Final. There, the Mustangs lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Laurier Golden Hawks in a stunning fourth quarter collapse.

Back at QB this season, the Calgary native is ready to lead the ‘Stangs to another deep playoff push.

Merchant talks about his early life, balancing school and athletics, and what it’s like to hold the most high-pressure position on the football team.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Photos courtesy of Courtney Caird and Western Mustangs Athletics.

Music by Bensound: www.bensound.com/