By in news on May 10, 2017 |

On this edition of Purple Profiles, we get to know incoming University Students' Council President Tobi Solebo.

In February, Solebo was elected President by a margin of about 1,000 votes. Now, in May, he's preparing to transition into the role.

It's a crucial period, because Solebo has an ambitious agenda. In particular, he wants to run a USC that engages more students.

Solbeo was a troublemaker growing up by his own admission. Now, he wants to bring a fresh, outsider's perspective to one of the Canada's largest student unions.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Photos by Marcus Wong.

Theme music by Bensound: www.bensound.com

More from Richard Raycraft

Interviews with Conservative Leadership Candidates
"Find Me" Stories from Western journalism students
"Long Story Short" stories from Western journalism students
"The Warm Up" stories from Western journalism students
Purple Profiles: Western's top prof Dr. Joseph Turnbull
  • Home
  • Blogs
  • Purple Profiles: Incoming USC President Tobi Solebo