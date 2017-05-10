Purple Profiles: Incoming USC President Tobi Solebo

On this edition of Purple Profiles, we get to know incoming University Students' Council President Tobi Solebo.

In February, Solebo was elected President by a margin of about 1,000 votes. Now, in May, he's preparing to transition into the role.

It's a crucial period, because Solebo has an ambitious agenda. In particular, he wants to run a USC that engages more students.

Solbeo was a troublemaker growing up by his own admission. Now, he wants to bring a fresh, outsider's perspective to one of the Canada's largest student unions.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Photos by Marcus Wong.

Theme music by Bensound: www.bensound.com