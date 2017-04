In the second full episode of Purple Profiles, Radio Western news and spoken word director Richard Raycraft sits down with Western Gazette editor-in-chief Hamza Tariq.

As his tenure comes to an end, Tariq reflects on his year as the head of Western's student newspaper.

Theme music by Bensound: http://www.bensound.com/

Check out past editions of Purple Profiles: https://soundcloud.com/chrwradio/sets/purple-profiles