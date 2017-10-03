Purple Profiles: FIMS professor Warren Steele

On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft sits down with Faculty of Information and Media Studies professor Warren Steele.

Throughout his time at Western, Steele has made an impression on his students through his teaching. He teaches courses on literature and technology, the intersection of technology and culture, and race and technology.

Though he's won many teaching awards, Steele is part-time and on contract. In 2014, along with other faculty members at Western, Steele protested precarious work, lack of benefits, and low pay for teaching staff at Western.

Listen to the full interview above.

Photo courtesy of Warren Steele.

