Purple Profiles: CBC Radio host Carol Off

On this episode of Purple Profiles, host Richard Raycraft speaks to journalist, CBC Radio host, and Western alumna Carol Off.

Off has hosted the national radio program As It Happens for over a decade and has co-hosted the show with Jeff Douglas since 2011. Every weekday, Off interviews people at the centre of some of the world's top stories.

That's on top of her other work for the CBC, which includes stories and documentaries from around the world.

She's also the author of several books. Her latest, All We Leave Behind, will be published by Random House in September.

But before all of this she got her start in journalism by writing for the student newspaper at Western, the Gazette. Off studied English at Western and graduated in 1981. She can now add another degree from Western to her list of accomplishments, as she was granted an honorary doctorate on June 14, 2017.

Off discusses her early life, her time at Western, what it's like to host a national radio show, her thoughts on the state of journalism and more.