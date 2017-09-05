Over the next three weeks, Radio Western will be featuring businesses from Propel’s Summer Incubator.

The 2017 PSI cohort included 11 startups and 17 entrepreneurs. The Incubator provided each with $7,500 in seed funding, permanent desk space, business development interns and workshops over the summer – all to help grow their businesses.

All of the founders are either current Western students or Western alumni.

From car parts to laundry, from marijuana oil to chicken wings – there's no shortage of ideas and ambition, and we'll be featuring a new business every weekday.

Propel is a startup accelerator on campus, located in the Student Services Building. More information on Propel and the PSI program can be found here.

Photo courtesy of Propel.