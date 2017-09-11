Propel SI Series: For the Love of Laundry

This is the third episode in a series on Propel’s Summer Incubator Program that features a new start-up each weekday. You can listen to past episodes here.

For the Love of Laundry sells all-natural, chemical-free laundry products.

But founder Melissa Power – who, in the interests of full disclosure, is a Radio Western alumna – wanted her business to have a social impact as well.

As a single mother, Power found that she struggled with laundry in particular – both paying for it and taking clothes to the laundromat.

Now in a better situation, Power wanted For the Love of Laundry to help with that aspect of life that gave her some trouble. As a result, For the Love of Laundry uses proceeds from sales to put on monthly free laundry events for low-income families and London’s homeless population.

“It was important for me, knowing that there wasn’t anything out there providing free laundry services – I wanted to step up and be that person who could provide that to people,” Power said.

Power has big ambitions – and expanding For the Love of Laundry outside London is the next step.

“My main goal has always been to own the first ever social enterprise laundromat,” she said.

Power also wants to explore hiring people with significant job barriers to help run the laundromats.

https://www.fortheloveoflaundry.ca/

Facebook

Twitter: @loadsofsoap