This is the second episode in a series on Propel’s Summer Incubator Program that features a new start-up each weekday. You can listen to past episodes here.

Blueprint Meals is a meal and health plan focused on nutritional needs. The company customizes meal plans based on customer goals and genetics.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Blueprint Meals delivers lunch and dinner meals that fulfill macronutritional needs, such as proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.

The long-term goal is to get customers to understand their health and needs on a number of different levels, says co-founder and Western alumnus Michael Luckhoo.

“We want to apply this to a multitude of different things to help people understand a little bit more about themselves from a health analytics standpoint,” he said.

Blueprint Meals offers a free assessment of macronutrient needs at their website, blueprintmeals.com

