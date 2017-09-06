This is the first episode in a series on Propel’s Summer Incubator Program that features a new start-up each weekday.

Auto Realm is a website that sells car parts online.

Auto Realm makes ordering car parts easy – you go to the website, autorealm.ca, and enter information about what car part you want to order. Auto Realm then sends you the part through FedEx.

Co-founder Josh Lehman, an Ivey Business School student, said the idea came to the Auto Realm team naturally after they were asked to sell some parts online.

“My partner’s friend’s dad had a bunch of parts he needed to sell,” he said.

“He asked [my partner] if he could sell some, and [he] just put out some ads on Kijiji to see if anyone was interested. He got a lot of demand through there so he just started listing his own parts.”

Lehman says the future of Auto Realm looks bright.

“We’re hoping we can grow it more – right now we only advertise through Kijiji – we’re hoping to expand to Amazon and maybe one day become an international parts distributor.