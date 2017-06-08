What would you do if you found yourself in the following situation?

You are playing on the LPGA tour and you are in the fourth round of a major. You lead the tournament by three shots with six holes to play. All of a sudden, a rules official approaches you and informs you that earlier in the day a television viewer had called in and reported a rules violation on you from the previous round. It turns out that you had incorrectly placed your ball on the putting green on a hole a few millimetres from where you had marked it. You did not notice. Your playing partners did not notice. Nobody noticed. Nobody that is, except for a viewer who called in the rules violation the next day.

The rules official informs you that you have been penalized two strokes for the rules violation, and another two strokes for signing an incorrect score card. So, instead of leading by three shots, you now trail by one shot with six holes to play.

Sounds too strange to be true? Well, it is true and it happened to American LPGA pro Lexi Thompson in early April at the ANA Inspiration (formerly known as the Kraft Nabisco Championship). The 22-year old, fifth-year pro was shocked at first, as anyone would be in that situation. But she quickly calmed herself down and fought back to pull into a tie for the lead after the 72nd hole with Korea’s So Yeon Ryu. However, Thompson would lose in the subsequent playoff to Ryu.

For Thompson, it was a moment that at the time was hard to deal with. But the native of Coral Springs, Florida has moved on from the incident and has left it behind her.

“I’m over it now,” said Thompson in an interview just off the 18th green after her opening round at the Manulife LPGA Classic. “It’s been tough. It was tough to deal with then, but I forgot about it quickly there in the round and finished well as you saw. You know it happened, it’s over with and it’s time to move on.”

And move on she did. Seven weeks later, she won the Kingsmill Championship in Virginia for her 8th win on the LPGA tour. Thompson has had four top 10 finishes in 2017, is currently number two on the money list with winnings of $702,923 and is ranked at number four on the list of the best female golfers in the world.

And that should come as no real surprise, given that Thompson got started with the game of golf very early in her life. It was truly a family affair.

“I started golfing when I was five years old,” she remembers. “I had two older brothers that played golf and they play professionally now as well. I lived on a golf course and I watched them and it kind of grew on me. And my dad was always my coach, so it was nice.”

Here role models growing up were her two brothers. As for female golf role models, it was hall of famer Nancy Lopez that she looked up to.

And how about this as your first LPGA event? The 2007 US Women’s Open. That in itself is quite an accomplishment, but how about playing in the event when you were just 12 years old! Yes, when most girls that age are still playing pretend games or skipping rope, Lexi Thompson was teeing it up with the best female golfers in the world.

“It was crazy experience. I just remember how nervous I was,” laughs Thompson. “But it was an amazing experience for me. Obviously I missed the cut by a good margin, but I stayed there and signed every autograph. It was the moment that I realized I wanted to play out here and it was a dream come true.”

Four years later, at the tender age of 16 years, 7 months and 8 days, Thompson won her first professional tour event, the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic. That tournament no longer exists, but at the time, Thompson was the youngest player to ever win on the LPGA tour (a record since broken by world number 1, Lydia Ko). The only problem was that Thompson was an amateur, so she received no money for her win. She turned pro in 2013, won twice on the tour that year and in 2014 won her first (and to date only) major, the Kraft Nabisco Championship (now called the ANA Inspiration – yes the same tournament where she incurred the 4-stroke penalty earlier this year).

“I just felt good about my game that week and it all came together for me,” recalls Thompson. If you know your LPGA events, then you know the winner of that tournament takes a traditional leap into Poppy’s Pond just next to the 18th green. “It was always a dream for me to jump into Poppy’s Pond” says Thompson, and she able to do it with her parents jumping in with her.

A few other highlights of Thompson’s career include participating in two Solheim Cups and two UL International Crown events. Both are team events and Thompson was proud to be able to represent her country each time. And speaking of representing your country, Thompson was also able to participate in the Olympics in Rio for team USA, as golf returned to the 5-ring circus after an absence of 112 years. She finished in a tie for 19th, but she says it was an awesome experience getting to hang around with the best athletes in the world. Getting to the Olympics was her biggest goal in 2016.

Other goals for Lexi Thompson, off the golf course, include sky diving, playing a round at Pebble Beach and flying an F-18 Fighter jet. I am not too sure about that last bucket list wish, but the first two will probably happen someday.

As for her first round at the Manulife LPGA Classic, it was an up and down day. She birdied five holes on the front nine, but a double bogey on hole 10 slowed her down a bit. She played the last eight holes with three birdies and one bogey to finish with a score of 67, five under par, which was good for a tie for fifrth place after the morning rounds were completed. Not bad for a player who was making her first appearance at the Manulife LPGA Classic in the six years of the event.

And what was even better than her score? There were no visits from any rules officials during the round!