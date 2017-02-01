By in news on Feb 01, 2017 |

In this edition of Purple Profiles, Richard Raycraft sits down with Dr. Taylor Kohut to talk about porn in a completely unawkward manner.

Dr. Kohut is an adjunct professor and postdoctoral fellow at Western University. A social psychologist, his research is focused on porn – the what, the why, and the how of everyone's favourite internet activity.

Actually, that might not even be true – according to Dr. Kohut, porn is a surprisingly complex area of academic study.

In this interview, he discusses his research into porn, why people might like it, reasons why people are ashamed to admit that they do, and some of the history behind pornographic material. He also explains his latest project – The Porn Genome Project.

Learn more about the Porn Genome Project: www.pornforscience.com

