Political tensions flare at downtown protest

Hundreds attended a protest and a counter demonstration on Saturday in front of City Hall in a political clash that occasionally turned violent.

The London Police Service, who had a busy Saturday, says approximately 500 people attended. The rally was originally an anti-Islam protest organized by Pegida, or Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West.

The various right-wing groups were vastly outnumbered by counter protesters. When things started to get heated about an hour in, police formed a human wall to separate the two sides.

One side, made up mainly of counter protesters, was engaged in song and speeches against hate. The other was a mix of the various factions, both on the right and left. Shouting and argument filled the air on that part of the divide.

The London Police Service says it arrested two people at the rally, and investigations are ongoing. Police have not laid charges yet.

With files from Mohammad Abrar.