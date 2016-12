There's a new sheriff in town.

Former Ontario chief superintendent East Region Daniel Redmond will be taking over for John Carson as the director of the Campus Community Police Service. Redmond served in the OPP for 30 years and received the Ontario Police Exemplary and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal for his service.

Redmond has been working in a transition role at Western since October but will officially become director on January 1, 2017.

Photo Courtesy of Western communications.