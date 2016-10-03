By in news on Oct 03, 2016 |

A 22 year-old student is in police custody after making violent threats over social media.

London Police, acting on information received from Western's Campus-Community Police Service, located the individual shortly after the post was made.

In the post, the man apparently threatened to bring a gun to campus and harm certain individuals.

The investigation is ongoing and the targets of the attack are unknown at this time.

Western press release on the incident.

