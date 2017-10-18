Pedestrian safety concerns grow on campus

Pedestrian safety is becoming more of a concern on Western’s campus. A string of accidents at the start of the 2017/18 school year once again pushed the issue to the forefront of the campus’ conscience.

On October 7, 2015, first-year student Andrea Christidis was struck by a drunk driver on campus. Christidis died in hospital two days later.

The incident prompted calls for new safety measures on campus, such as guard rails.

Tom Peace, a professor at Huron University College, was involved in an accident recently on campus. He spoke to Radio Western about the incident and the changes he wants to see on campus to improve pedestrian safety.

Radio Western also spoke to Mike McLean from facilities management. He explained the changes university is planning to implement regarding this issue.

University Students’ Council Vice-President Landon Tulk also spoke to Radio Western about the advocacy work USC is doing to improve safety on campus.

Presented and produced by Mohammad Abrar.