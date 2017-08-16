Panthers Maul Majors For 2-0 Series Lead

Post-Game Majors Manager Roop Chanderdat

Post-Game Kitchener Panthers Slugger Sean Reilly



Everyone knows what the playoffs are, even if you do not follow sports, but does everyone know what the playoffs are about? The playoffs can be a game, or series of games, in which the winning team or player, advances to the next round. If it is the final round of the playoffs, then the winning team or player is crowned as the champion. The playoffs are about guts, determination, will, and die-hard mentality in which every player on a team is willing to win games by any means necessary. In the case of baseball, getting on base any way possible and driving in runs through basic strategy is how playoff games and series are won. Mistakes, are usually ill-timed and costly in the playoffs, game plans are to be followed and executed to near perfection if only to put a team in a good position for a win. Nothing, especially wins in the playoffs, is guaranteed. The London Majors Manager Roop Chanderdat has said several times that his team needs to manufacture runs, in any way possible, because they are not a power hitting team that can win games with the long ball. Well, for Chanderdat and his Majors, Game #1 must have felt like the factory was closed. London failed to manufacture any offense thanks in large part to the pitching performance of Kitchener’s Jasvir Rakkar. Rakkar stifled the bats of the Majors giving up 3 hits, and striking out 8 batters in a complete game shutout. Tuesday night at Labatt Memorial Park in London, London and their fans were praying for a much different result. The Majors are down 0-1 in this best of 7 series against the Kitchener Panthers, and really cannot afford to lose Game #2. The Panthers have had London’s number lately, going back as far as the 2nd half of the regular season. Leaving runners stranded on base, failing to bring home runners in scoring position continuously, are both themes of Game #1 for the Majors. They also represent the very things that absolutely will guarantee another loss in this series tonight.

Luis Sanchez started Game #2 for London, while Kitchener started Sean Ratcliffe. The Panthers reached base once with a single with 2 outs in the inning, the next batter, however, Jeff MacLeod was put out for the 3rd and final out. There wasn't much until the 3rd inning of this game. No spectacular bombs over the fences, no clutch hits, but a series of throwing errors and lapses in judgment, cost the Majors 2 runs, giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead halfway through the 3rd inning. Another error, London’s 3rd of the game, led to another run and a 3-0 lead for Kitchener after 5 innings. The Panthers were not fooled by the Majors’ starting ace, Luis Sanchez, as Kitchener sprayed the ball all over the field, in a variety of ways, to the tune of 7 hits, but only 3 runs to show for all of their effort. All 3 runs were produced by 3 errors coughed up by London, none of the 7 hits produced anything more than advancing the runners. The Majors were far from looking mentally sharp, and combined with being unable to manufacture anything for now 15 straight innings against the Panthers, they and their fans were staring at an 0-2 series deficit. Kitchener’s starter Sean Ratcliffe was virtually Teflon and untouchable by the bats of London, he pitched 6 strong innings, and had only 3 hits by the Majors to blemish an otherwise flawless performance on the mound. Ratcliffe’s night ended after he surrendered an RBI single to London’s Cleveland Brownlee. Finally, the Majors were on the scoreboard, much to the delight of the London faithful. Noelvis Entenza, came into the game for Ratcliffe, and Entenza gave the Majors hope when a Michael Ambrose single scored Byron Reichstein from 3rd base. Ambrose was caught stealing and LeJon Baker flied out to end the inning, but not before London climbed right back into this game, as 3-2 was the score after 6 innings.

The one man Majors-killing machine known as Sean Reilly of the Panthers, was having himself quite the night. Reilly was living up to his numbers against London in particular by going 4-4 on the night. It was Reilly’s 4th hit that ended the game for the Majors and sent their fans home disappointed. Reilly laid into a fastball and deposited it over the left field wall with a man on base, giving Kitchener a 5-2 lead, and eventually the win. London put up a bit of a fight with their 9 hits, but by only scoring 2 runs, it looked like they were battered and bruised, up against the ropes in this series.

Managing to score 2 runs in 2 games is troubling at any point of the season, especially during the playoffs. The playoffs are about getting a W no matter how it has to be done. Teams have to roll up their sleeves and be prepared to get down and dirtier than their opponents. Thus far, contrary to the wishes of Manager Roop Chanderdat, London has been jumping over the puddles, completely unwilling to dirty themselves, figuratively and literally. The Majors are down 0-2 in this best of 7 series to a Panthers team that appears bloodthirsty and title hungry. Game #3 is on Thursday in Kitchener, and hopefully for London and their adoring fans, Game #4 in London, will be the Majors chance at evening the series, and not the final nail in their 2017 IBL playoffs’ coffin.