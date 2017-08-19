Game #3 between the London Majors and the Kitchener Panthers was played a day later due to poor weather conditions in Kitchener. This crucial game in this semi-final matchup was played on Friday night at Jack Couch Park, with Kitchener having the opportunity to take a three games to none stranglehold over the team from the Forest City, in this best of seven series. Game #2 was won by the Panthers 5-2, with Sean Reilly sealing the game with a home run on his fourth hit of the day. London manager Roop Chanderdat knew he would need a solid pitching performance if his team had any chance of getting back into this series, he decided to start Brett Sabourin, who's making his his second start on the mound this postseason. Kitchener countered and started Matt McGovern, who had a some solid performances coming into this game.

It didn’t take long for the scoring to begin in this game, in the bottom of the first, Kitchener infielder Mike Gordner to the 1-2 pitch for a ride over the outfield wall. With two out and Reilly on first, Justin Interisano hit a double which scored Reilly from first, as people were still finding their seats and the Panthers already had 2-0 lead. In the top of the second, Michael Ambrose reached second base on an error from Jeff Macleod and Lejon Baker would bring him home on an RBI single for London. In the top of the third the visiting Majors would get two runners into scoring position. Stepping up to the plate was Byron Reichstein who sent a fly ball to center, scoring one runner and knotting the game up for London. The Panthers were also able to get two runners on base in the bottom of the third but great pitching and good team defense for the Majors kept the game even. The runs picked up again in the fifth when Carlos Arteaga hit a leadoff home run and then with a runner at second, Reichstein doubles to center, bringing home another run and giving London a 4-2 lead. Kitchener still couldn’t slow down the Majors offense, as Lejon Baker was hit by a pitch, loading the base with just one out. Robert Doyle hit into a fielder's choice which scored Reichstein, who was on third. Following up, a Quinton Towey’s single to center scored both remaining runners bringing the score to 7-2 in favor of the visitors. London scored five runs in the inning giving them a comfortable lead. In the bottom half of the fifth, the team from the Forest City would escape a Kitchener scoring threat to hold the lead. In the top of the sixth a wacky double steal followed by a walk saw Chris McQueen steal home adding another run to the Majors total. This would end McGovern's day as he was replaced by Mike Schurr. The bottom of the sixth was productive for the Panthers, a single and two walks loaded the bases and a fielder’s choice allowed Kitchener to add it’s third run of the game. In the same inning, Sean Reilly was walked loading the bases for Tanner Nivins who came to the plate, with a swing of the bat putting Kitchener right back in the game. Nivins took the second pitch of the at bat and absolutely smashed it, the ball flew over the wall for a grand slam, as his swing brought Kitchener within one run of a tied game with the Majors. The bottom of the seventh inning would see the completion of the home team's come back, as a one out walk would end the day for Brett Sabourin, as he allowed 6 walks and 8 run while striking out 3 in his outing. He was replaced by Todd Leavitt who immediately gave up a hit to Zarley Cina putting runners on first and second. Yorbis Borroto followed by putting the nail in the coffin as he hit a three-run home run, with two outs, with the Majors now trailing 10-8 going into the top of the eighth. London’s Carlos Arteaga was able to reach second on a walk and wild pitch. His teammate Chris McQueen would bring him home with an RBI single, the Panthers lead which they worked so hard to take back, was in jeopardy. Feeling that the game could swing in London's favor again, Mike Schurr was replaced by Noelvis Entenza. Entenza would get out of the inning with the damage only being a single run. Roop Chanderdat made some defensive switches and substitutions hoping that the Majors could keep the game within one run. The lower half of the eighth featured a couple of Panthers getting on base but ultimately the lead didn’t change, London would enter the ninth inning down 10-9. The final inning was uneventful for the visitors, Entenza would get all three batters he faced out, securing the win for Kitchener.

Kitchener took Game #3 10-9 in an action packed contest which featured multiple home runs and even a grand slam. London blew an 8-2 lead, something that Roop Chanderdat can’t be too happy about. The Majors seemed in total control, they were going to head back to the Forest City down two games to one in the best of seven series. They would’ve had all the momentum going into Game #4, but the Panthers showed why they were the better team on the evening. Even after they had squandered the lead, London still had a chance. Noelvis Entenza entered the game only giving up a single run while shutting the door to ensure the Kitchener Panthers would have a 3-0 lead in the series. London had great performances from Byron Reichstein, Carlos Arteaga and Chris McQueen. Kitchener saw Mike Gordner and Yorbis Borroto gave them a large amount of their offense but it was Tanner Nivins grand slam that provided a turning point. Game #4 will be do or die for the Majors, if they win they’ll force a Game #5, if they lose they will be eliminated from the playoff and Kitchener will be off to the Intercounty Baseball Finals brooms in hand.

Photo courtesy of Matt Hiscox