The bright lights, big stage, wins losses, dollars, and revenue usually attract the focus of most individuals associated with a professional sports team. What about the people who drive the sales at the registers and ticket booths? There are times when the people paying the dollars, filling the seats, watching or listening to the games on their devices, need more than giveaways and gimmicks in return for their loyalty. On Father’s Day, Labatt Memorial Park was filled to capacity with fathers and their families. No doubt that fans in attendance would go home happiest if their Majors were victorious Sunday afternoon. The matinee between the London Majors and the Brantford Red Sox, was an opportunity for the Majors to regain 1st place overall with a win as the Barrie Baycats, were idle Sunday, making the visiting 3-9 Red Sox, ripe for the picking. However, one glance around the full stadium and one is quickly reminded about what this game truly is about, the fans. The 8th annual “Pack The Park”, promotion by Sifton Properties, offers every fan free tickets for the June 18th game on Father’s Day. Anyone interested in attending the event, needed to only register online at www.packthepark.ca. Quite literally, the idea is to fill Labatt Memorial Park with as many people as possible,without charging patrons a cent to enter the grounds.

After the national anthem, fans sat down for the start of an extremely important baseball game for their team. Entering the afternoon, London was in 2nd place, a game behind the Barrie Baycats, who were not playing Sunday. A Majors win, and they retake sole possession of 1st overall in the IBL, a position that London has held for most of this young season. 2 innings went by before the ominous clouds that had been lurking around the park, opened up and poured rain over those not lucky enough to be under shelter. Normally, a professional organization such as the London Majors, would make an announcement that canceled the game, maybe a future make up date would be announced, otherwise fans would be sent home. Hardly the appreciation that should be bestowed upon the folks who filled every seat, only to watch 2 innings of baseball. It would be equally devious to dismiss the fans on a day that was supposed to be about them.

The London Majors showed why they have been in 1st place in the IBL without playing another inning. Just as fans were preparing to return home, only seeing 2 innings of a baseball game, a special and rare announcement was made over the public address system. Fans were invited to remain in Labatt Memorial Park, so that Majors players could enter the stands and sign autographs. There was mass hysteria and screams of joy that erupted from the crowd. Nobody was going home unhappy. Children and some adults, swarmed the players before they could get up the stairs. The smiles on the faces of the kids and their parents watching on, was priceless. While the official cancelation of the game had come well after the players entered the stands, the game on the field, or a makeup date for the rained out game, were secondary in the minds of those who chose to remain in the ballpark. After the games, London fans are allowed to come on to the field for autographs and to meet their favourite players. Sunday afternoon, the players came to them, and the looks on their faces, as they could not hide their appreciation, was priceless and worth more than the dollars paid at the concession stands.

With no makeup date for the rained out game from Sunday being announced as of yet, London will focus on their next opponent. Tonight at 7:30 (weather permitting), the Majors will face the tough Kitchener Panthers. The Panthers reside a close 3rd, on the heels of London and if Friday’s previous matchup between the Majors and Kitchener is any indication of what to expect, the fans in Jack Couch Park in Kitchener, will be treated to an exciting night of baseball. Although the game was rained out, the final outcome was one to cherish for those who attended the 8th annual “Pack The Park”. Sunday afternoon, the only winners were the fans of the London Majors.