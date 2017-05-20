Otters Head Coach Kris Knoblauch (PC)

Otters Alex DeBrincat

Otters Dylan Strome

Otters Taylor Raddysh

Thunderbirds Head Coach Steve Konowalchuck (PC)

Thundersbirds Scott Eansor

Thunderbirds Ethan Bear

Thunderbirds Keegan Kolesar



















The first Saturday of the 99th Memorial Cup saw the two American-based teams in the Erie Otters and Seattle Thunderbirds face off in a matinee at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. Both teams were champions of their respective leagues and both enjoyed over a week’s rest coming into action. That long rest proved to make a pretty entertaining hockey game.

After a chillingly-good rendition of the anthems, the Otters came firing out of the gates, registering 5 shots within the first 5 minutes. Unphased, however, was 17-year-old rookie goaltender Carl Stankowski who made a handful of miraculous stops. The Thunderbirds came out flat to say the least in the opening frame, gathering two minor penalties and being outshot 12-8, but the score remained tied at zero.

The nerves of both squads seemed to settle in the middle stanza, with the teams trading chances. OHL leading-goal scorer Alex Debrincat finally capitalized on the powerplay for the Otters’ first goal of the game. The goal against seemed to wake up the Thunderbirds’ offense as they responded 4 minutes later with a goal from Scott Easnor who streaked down the wing and fired a snap-shot past Otters tender Troy Timpano. Later in the frame the Otters struck again thanks to a great individual effort by Red Wings prospect Jordan Sambrook. But the Thunderbirds came storming right back and tied it with a goal from Austin Strand. T-birds captain Matthew Barzal got his first point of the tournament on the Strand goal which tied the game heading into the third.

Otters Head Coach Kris Knoblauch must have said some compelling things during the 2nd intermission as his Otters scored the go-ahead goal 1:36 into the final frame courtesy of captain Dylan Strome. Unlike the first two Erie goals, the Thunderbirds did not respond right away. The same open, fast-paced tempo which was seen in the second period carried over into the third with the teams trading great scoring chances. In the final minutes, the Otters sealed the victory with a goal just 10 seconds after Stankowski was pulled thanks to Christian Girhiny.

The WFCU Centre had no shortage of Erie faithful who made the short trip over the border to support their squad. The Otters prevailed against fellow American franchise with a 4-2 final. Otters stars Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Strome and Alex Debrincat combined for 5 points in the Saurday matinee. The score could have been much worse had it not been for a sensational performance from Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski—who played far beyond his 17 years of age. The T-birds will have to regroup quickly as they face the host Windsor Spitfires on Sunday night who are fresh off their opening-day win. The Otters will have an off-day before gearing up for their matchup against the Saint John Sea Dogs on Monday night.