Otters Head Coach Kris Knoblauch (PC)

Otters Goaltender Troy Timpano

Otters Center Dylan Strome

Otters Center Anthony Cirelli

Otters Right Winger Taylor Raddysh

Sea Dogs Head Coach Danny Flynn (PC)

Sea Dogs Captain Spencer Smallman

Sea Dogs Left Winger Bokondji Imama



















For the second time at the 99th Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ontario the OHL Champs (Erie Otters) battled the QMJHL Champs (Saint John Sea Dogs), this time for the right to play in the tournament finals against the host team. The Otters gave the Sea Dogs a bad case of the Monday's four nights ago. Beating the President Cup winners by 7 goals, scoring 12 on the evening, breaking the previous Memorial Cup record of 11 goals in a game set by Quebec in 1974 and tied by Regina in 1980. The 3rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes Dylan Strome set a new Memorial Cup record by obtaining 7 points (4G/3A) over the 60 minutes of play. Surpassing the previous record of 6 points held by Joe Contini (Hamilton - 1976), Guy Rouleau (Hull – Did it twice in 1986) and Mike Mathers (Kamloops - 1992) in this prestigious tournament. Since the 12-5 final Monday, momentum has surprisingly switched sails over time, as Saint John rebounding phenomenally 24 hours after losing by 7, winning 7-0 (Only shutout victory featured in the tournament) over the Seattle Thunderbirds eliminating the WHL Champs from the event, placing the Sea Dogs in the semi-final. Erie already had one opportunity to make it to the finals, but lost to the undefeated host Windsor Spitfires Wednesday night 4-2 in the last round-robin game of 2017. Regardless of the loss, the Otters still had the benefit of a second chance at the big dance, against an opponent they've already beaten.

By the end of the first period Monday evening Erie had a 5-2 lead and had already chased Sea Dogs netminder Callum Booth from the game, while outshooting Saint John 17-4. That was far from the case on this occasion, having the 1st period of Friday night's game looking more like a chess match compared to Monday's checkers. A handful of icing calls started off the game, with the teams essentially feeling each other out. Defenseman Darren Raddysh who scored 16 goals in the OHL regular season during his team's banner year would open the scorekeepers book 9:56 into the game with a fantastic goal. After receiving a pass from Warren Foegele, Darren would dangle his way from the side of the Saint John cage, to right in front of Callum Booth's blue paint. Shoving the puck threw a hole in the Montreal, Quebec goaltender who was forced to open up with an opponent breathing on top of him. The Sea Dogs would respond with 5:40 left in the stanza as Joe Veleno would snap one by Troy Timpano with assists from the Captain Spencer Smallman and Julien Gauthier tying the game up 1-1. A far better opening period for the President Cup winners compared to Monday night, going into the locker room tied while only being outshot 10-9.

Head Coach of Erie Kris Knoblauch had stated numerous times throughout the week that his coaching staff doesn’t pay attention to what the other team does, but the adjustments his players need to make during intermissions. The Otters came out in the 2nd period on a whole new level, dominating possession time in the Saint John end of the rink. As a result of the pressure, midway through the frame the Sea Dogs would start to get into penalty trouble. Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Bokondji Imama would get called for checking from behind on Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Warren Foegele. The Otters would take all of 18 seconds to score on specials teams with another Raddysh goal, this time from Taylor with assists from Anthony Cirelli and Alex DeBrincat. The QMJHL team would take another three consecutive minor penalties including Thomas Chabot called for tripping on two separate plays. However Saint John would prove why they had the #1 penalty kill in their league, killing off the last three Erie powerplay chances. With 1:09 left in the period a bizarre incident occurred which might have bailed out Saint John in a tremendous way. On a delay penalty, Otters gathered the puck in the neutral zone and would snipe one past Callum Booth to make it 3-1 or so everyone in the building thought, except the Sea Dogs. They were right, the delay penalty was in fact against the OHL team's Erik Cernak for interference and the goal was rightfully called back. Erie went from thinking they were up by two goals, to being only up by one, down a man on the ice and with a faceoff now beside their goalie. 33 seconds later, with 41 seconds left before intermission the Sea Dogs would tie the game up on that powerplay. Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Julien Gauthier would take advantage of some great down low passing roofing an assist from Mathieu Joseph over the blocker shoulder of Timpano deep in his crease. Despite being outshot 17-4 over the 20 minutes (27-13 after 40) by their opponents, Saint John headed into the 2nd intermission tied up 2-2.

Whatever was said in the Erie locker room during the pause in play, sure did work. The Otters would come out flying, landing a devastating one-two punch minutes into the final period. At the 2:38 mark Sea Dogs kryptonite Dylan Strome would laser one home, with an assist from Alex DeBrincat. 1:07 later an unfamiliar source contributed as German Poddubnyi would tickle the twine for the OHL squad, the Sarov, Russia native’s first goal at the Memorial Cup would give Erie a 4-2 lead just 3:45 into the stanza. More damage was done midway through the period with Saint John forward Samuel Dove-McFalls in the penalty box for putting the puck over the glass. All the Philadelphia Flyers prospect could do was watch from the sin bin as Taylor Raddysh would net his second powerplay goal of the game to make it 5-2 with 7:29 left in the game. That would force Head Coach Danny Flynn of the Sea Dogs to call his timeout and try to construct a three goal game plan with less than half a period of hockey left. The Sea Dogs would get one goal closer minutes after, as defenseman Thomas Chabot would cap off a great passing play from Julien Gauthier and Chase Stewart with 3:32 left to make it 5-3. Chabot would absolutely steamroll over Erie goalie Timpano in the process of scoring, showing zero yield on the play. The goalie from Pickering, Ontario would stay down for a couple minutes, while the team’s trainer attended to him, but he would remain in the game. Troy would get the pleasure to watch his teammate Warren Foegele put the game to bed with an empty net goal with 34 seconds left to make it 6-3 and celebrate with his team in victory at the final buzzer.

Just like that the fantastic season by the QMJHL representatives comes to an end at the 99th Memorial Cup. Saint John has nothing to be ashamed about; their performance was simply matched by a better team on the evening. They now join the Seattle Thunderbirds as spectators in the tournament before the finals. The OHL will shine no matter what on Sunday night as the J Ross. Roberston Cup winners now get a chance to avenge their only loss in the tournament handed down by the hosts Windsor Spitfires in their last round-robin game. The only questions that remain; do the hosts obtain their third Memorial Cup in franchise history on home ice or does the American team deny that in pursuit of the franchise's first taste of CHL glory?