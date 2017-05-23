Otters Head Coach Kris Knoblauch (PC)

For most, Victoria Day is a day of relaxation before a short week, but that was not the case for the Erie Otters and Saint John Sea Dogs who locked horns in round robin action at the 99th Memorial Cup in Windsor. Saint John is coming off of two days of rest following their opening-night loss to the host Spitfires. The Otters are coming off a single day of rest after they downed the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Sea Dogs were determined to avoid going 0-2 while Erie was looking to stay undefeated in round robin action.

For those who were expecting a tight-checking, evenly matched game were surely shocked by the opening frame at the WFCU Centre. Taylor Raddysh of the Otters picked up the opening goal on the very first shot of the game with a slick wrister that fooled Sea Dogs’ starter Callum Booth. Despite looking overwhelmed, Saint John star Thomas Chabot took matters into his own hands and started generating some fast-paced rushes before finally picking up an assist on a goal from Cédric Paré to tie things at one. Evidently, the Otters were not too keen on a tie game as they pulled ahead just 57 seconds after Paré’s goal courtesy of Taylor’s brother, Darren Raddysh. Erie continued to flex their offensive muscles in the opening frame scoring just two minutes later with Kyle Maksimovich’s first goal of the tournament, forcing Sea Dogs bench boss Danny Flynn call a timeout to settle his squad down. Strangely however, Flynn appeared as if he was pulling Callum Booth in favour of rookie goalie Alex D’Orio, but then sent Booth back to the crease just as D’Orio had arrived. Flynn admitted post-game that it was a tactic to buy more time in order to settle his players. The timeout did not help Saint John though, as Erie captain Dylan Strome potted his second point on the night with the Otters’ fourth goal. But the Sea Dogs would not go away. Yet again, Thomas Chabot took matters into his own hands and made a perfect cross-seam pass to a wide open Mathieu Joseph who scored the Sea Dogs’ second goal on only their only third shot of the game. Seemingly back into the game, Erie buried the New Brunswick squad again with a goal from Anthony Cirelli—his third point of the period. A wide open first period saw seven goals scored—six of which in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Otters went into the intermission with all sorts of momentum, outshooting the Sea Dogs 17-4.

The word “mercy” is not in the vocabulary of Kris Knoblauch’s squad as they continued to take it to the Sea Dogs in the middle frame. Saint John appeared as if they were gaining momentum in the earlier stages of the frame with some quality chances. But then Erie’s powerplay arrived, scoring back-to-back goals after the Sea Dogs got into penalty trouble. The Dogs caught a break midway through the frame with Mathieu Joseph earning a penalty shot after being hooked on a breakaway. He failed to capitalize as Otters’ goalie Troy Timpano stuck with his opponent all the way. That seemed to take any remaining wind out of the sails of Danny Flynn’s squad as they committed back-to-back-to-back minor penalties, which gave the Otters powerplay more than enough time to increase their goal total to 9 on the night. Five Otters had 3 or more points by the end of the second frame including Dylan Strome and Taylor Raddysh with 5 apiece. The Sea Dogs left the ice looking defeated after going down 9-3 with still 20 minutes to play.

With the game all but won after 40 minutes of play, attention was turned to the record books to see if the Erie Otters could reach the single-game goals record of 11 in a game. A mere 20 seconds into the final frame the Otters hit double digits with a powerplay goal courtesy of Ivan Lodnia. Dylan Strome completed the hat trick for Erie’s 11th goal—tying the record with over 13 minutes of play still to go. Finally, at 13:20 of the final frame, the Otters captain potted his fourth goal, and seventh point on the night—giving Erie the Memorial Cup record for most goals scored by a single team in a game which was previously shared by Quebec (1974) and Regina (1980). The Sea Dogs scored a couple more goals to save some dignity, but the game finished with a score usually seen in baseball: 12-4.

With Erie and Windsor now 2-0 and Saint John and Seattle 0-2, it guarantees that there will be no tie-breaker game which would have been played on Thursday. Monday’s game proved what some CHL fans have been suspecting for the last couple of years: the OHL teams are the cream of the crop of junior hockey. Windsor and Erie’s routs of their opponents in the last two days shows that there is definitely a separation between the leagues in the CHL. It is a hard fact to argue when the OHL has scored a touchdown on their opponents the last two games at 99th Memorial Cup. The two OHL squads will face off on Wednesday for a birth in the championship while the 0-2 teams will battle on Tuesday with the winner going to the semi-finals.