Opioids in London – what can be done?

London City Council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recently approved a new working group to combat the opioid crisis.

Although the group still requires approval from Council, it marks an important step in the city's attempt to combat a drug and addiction crisis that has spread across Canada.

According to the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network, opioid overdoses are claiming the lives of two Ontarians a day.

This past June, the Middlesex London Health Unit received a $250,000 grant from the Ontario government to address the opioid crisis in London.

Radio Western spoke to Rhonda Brittan from the Middlesex London Health Unit and Councillor Maureen Cassidy about this issue.