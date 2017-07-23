Not So Great, 8 Straight Majors Losses

Post-Game Majors Byron Reichstein

The informal definition of a streak is a spell or run, the words trait, and characteristic, are two synonyms of the word streak. There is no better or easier way to describe the slump that the London Majors are mired in currently, then as a losing streak. Before the 1st pitch at Labatt Memorial Park in London on Alumni Night, which celebrates Labatt Memorial Park’s 140th Anniversary, the Majors had lost 7 games in a row. On a night where the infamous San Diego Chicken, originally from London, returned home to visit, London was 2-7 in their last 9, meaning that they were on a 2 game winning streak, before the 7 straight losses coming into Saturday’s affair against the Brantford Red Sox. First place is now all but a distant mirage for the Majors, while the Kitchener Panthers who are on a streak of 9 wins in a row themselves, have jumped ahead of London by 2 full games in the IBL standings for 2nd place. This recent string of losses, is especially troubling for the Majors and their fans because of the 13 game winning streak that started the season, which promised a record-setting pace, and now the team is losing at what seems to be the inappropriate moment of the schedule. London is limping into the playoffs, and if it were not for the winning at the beginning of the season, the Majors could have very well found themselves at the bottom of the pile.

Angelo Andujar was the Saturday evening starter for London, the 6 foot, 200 pound, right-handed relief pitcher, was in rare air as he was starting his 1st game of the season. The Red Sox, sent Jonathan Joseph, who was also starting for the 1st time this season. Andujar, looked right at home as a starter, giving up only a walk before getting the required 3 outs. The Majors appeared fired up and ready to take this game over in the 1st inning, already having runners on 1st and 2nd, London executes a double steal to perfection. Now with two runners in scoring position for the booming stick of LeJon Baker, his double to the wall would cash both runners, giving Baker 2 RBI, and making the score 2-0 for his Majors. Andujar walked 2 in the top of the 2nd inning, but would eventually get out of trouble with a ground out. After 2 innings pitched, Andujar had given up no hits or runs. The 3rd inning was a different story, however, Andujar’s walk of Benjamin Bostick, would prove to be more harmful than first thought. A stolen base, and pass ball later, Bostick found himself in scoring position on 3rd, for teammate Nate DeSouza. DeSouza lashed a double into the outfield, scoring Bostick easily, for Brantford’s 1st run of the game.

2-1 was the score at the top of the 4th inning, and even the Majors’ Alumnus in attendance must have had sweaty palms for the home side, as this was a game that London had to win. Players are well aware of the magnitude of their situation and a win starts momentum towards the playoffs, but first you have to get there. In post-game interviews, both Chris McQueen and Byron Reichstein hinted at this time of year being important, to enter the playoffs on a winning streak, not a losing one. The Majors’ Mike Ambrose got the message too, after reaching base via a single, Ambrose would score later from 3rd on a pass ball that was dropped by the catcher. 3-1 was the score when Keith Kandel would steal 2nd, and after a later walk to Chris McQueen, the bases were loaded. After the 4th run was walked in, David Hatt came in to relieve the struggling starter Jonathan Joseph. Hatt fared no better by giving up a single to Byron Reichstein, cashing another run and adding to Reichstein’s growing RBI total this season at 29. 5-1 would be the score after a Cleveland Brownlee groundout ended the 4th inning.

No action in the 5th inning on either side, a 5-1 lead for their squad, what could possibly ruin the Alumni Night for them? What could dampen their spirits after having them uplifted by the San Diego Chicken? The top of the 6th inning was the answer by Brantford. Mike DeLong had replaced Angelo Andujar who sat down after a night of 2 hits and 1 run. DeLong would be the victim of a stolen base, a throwing error, and eventual run scored from a single off of the bat of Andris Rizquez. It took 4 runs to chase DeLong out of the 6th inning and the game, enter Jordan Skavinsky, who did not do much better than his predecessor DeLong. When the dust settled and the crying stopped at Labatt Memorial Park, London surrendered a 6-run 6th inning, the Majors and the stunned fans, were shocked to see the score 7-5 in favour of the visiting Red Sox. Tristan Buntrock would reach home on a Kyle Gormandy putout in the bottom of the 9th, to postpone the inevitable loss that was coming. The final score was 7-6 for the Brantford Red Sox over the London Majors, giving the Majors their 8th straight loss.

No time to rest for London, game 2 of 3 in a row, in 3 straight days at Labatt Memorial Park starts at 7:05pm Sunday night. The Majors and their fans had better hope for a better effort from their guys on Sunday evening against the Hamilton Cardinals. At 20-9, London finds themselves no longer chasing who is in front of them, but looking in their rearview mirror at Toronto and Brantford respectively.