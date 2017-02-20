NewsFlash Episode 2 – February 20th

On this episode of NewsFlash, your weekly news round-up show from Radio Western, Uber is staying in London after city council voted against requiring that the ride-sharing service install cameras in its vehicles. Also, Western is getting a full fall reading week starting next year.

Richard, Jesse, and Meagan discuss the resignation of Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the Conservative leadership race.

Also, Jesse does a Donald Trump impression.

Hosted by Richard Raycraft, Jesse Jeffery, and Meagan Lobzun.

Stories and interviews by Richard Raycraft and Mohammad Abrar.

Theme song is “Walkin’ on the Sun” by Smashmouth.