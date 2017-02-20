By in news on Feb 20, 2017 |

On this episode of NewsFlash, your weekly news round-up show from Radio Western, Uber is staying in London after city council voted against requiring that the ride-sharing service install cameras in its vehicles. Also, Western is getting a full fall reading week starting next year.

Richard, Jesse, and Meagan discuss the resignation of Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the Conservative leadership race.

Also, Jesse does a Donald Trump impression.

Hosted by Richard Raycraft, Jesse Jeffery, and Meagan Lobzun.

Stories and interviews by Richard Raycraft and Mohammad Abrar.

Theme song is “Walkin’ on the Sun” by Smashmouth.

More from Richard Raycraft

Western gets fall study break
Radio Western News Friday February 17th
Radio Western News Tuesday February 14th
NewsFlash Episode 1 – February 13th
Radio Western News Friday February 10th
  • Home
  • Blogs
  • NewsFlash Episode 2 – February 20th