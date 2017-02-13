NewsFlash Episode 1 – February 13th

It was a busy news week in London for the first episode of NewsFlash, your weekly news roundup show from Radio Western.

Hosts Richard, Jesse, and Meagan talk about Uber's threat to leave London, a Globe and Mail investigation that found that the London Police classify one in three sexual assault cases as unfounded, and Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the United States from seven predominately Muslims countries.

Hosted by Richard Raycraft, Jesse Jeffery, and Meagan Lobzun.

News clips from Mohammad Abrar and Isabella Kuscu.

Theme song is "Walkin' on the Sun" by Smash Mouth.