Later this month, the NDP membership will select a new leader.

Canada's social democratic party is looking for a new direction after falling back into third party status in the 2015 election. Current leader Thomas Mulcair did not survive a vote of confidence at the NDP's convention in April 2016, triggering the leadership contest.

On this special show, Radio Western presents interviews with the four candidates vying to replace Mulcair – Niki Ashton, Jagmeet Singh, Charlie Angus, and Guy Caron. Listen to the full audio above to hear their visions for the party and the country.

Special thanks to all the candidates for taking the time to speak with us.

Photo courtesy of the Canadian Press.

Listen to our interview with Peter Julian.

