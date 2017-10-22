Mustangs Goalie Dan Davies Post-Game

Mustangs Forward Tyler Warnaar Post-Game











On Saturday, the football team wasn't the only Mustangs squad to take on the Ottawa Gee Gees. The Mustangs men's hockey team took the ice in efforts to forget their 4-3 loss to Carleton the night before. The Mustangs were set to retire the jersey of former Mustang Chris McCauley, who unfortunately passed away in August. The ceremony included current Head Coach Clarke Singer and also Brad Schner, both gave emotional speeches before a banner revealing at the south end of Thompson Arena. It was also announced that the Mustangs will be wearing a patch for the rest of the season in honour of Mr. McCauley.

In the first period, both teams came out skating hard but penalty troubles caught up to the Stangs again when Anthony Stephano took a slashing call in his own zone. It didn't take Ottawa long to capitalize on that power play with Kevin Domingue on a one-timer. The power play goal was the only tallies the Gee Gee's would get passed starting goalie Dan Davies in the first period. Dan was able to stand on his head late halfway through the first when Ottawa would get a second power play as Western was penalized for too many men. The Mustangs would get some late chances on keeper Anthony Brodeur late in the period but the score would remain 1-0 heading into the intermission.

Trailing heading into the middle frame the Mustangs would have come out charging and only 30 seconds into the period Trevor Warnaar would beat keeper Anthony Brodeur on a tipped shot by Adam Sinclair. Moments later, Western's Chris Corbeil scored making it 2-1. The Mustangs would battle tough through the period as multiple pucks beat the Ottawa keeper including one that was shot from the left side sneaking under his pad, but went through the blue paint. Ottawa answered the Ponies chances with two straight goals including a go ahead short-handed marker. Western quickly responded on the same power play putting the game at 3-3 heading into locker room for a second time.

Westerns offense woke up early in the third to repeat their stellar 2nd period opening with two straight goals scored Steven Beyers and Trevor Warnaar (his second of the game). The Gee-Gees would not go away, but the game changing efforts put forward by goalie Dan Davies. Who was called into duty after reading week when both Luke Peressini and Liam Herbst both went down with injuries. Davies who made 35 saves on a 38 shot total included a few game saving desperation stops, helped propel the Mustangs to a 7-3 victory. Dan would come out with the first win in the season which he said himself lifted his confidence. The Mustangs will soon have Luke and Liam back in the mix in net but after the victory has maybe given the two a little more time to heal knowing the team is in good hands with Dan Davies between the pipes.