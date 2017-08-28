Western Mustangs QB Stevenson Bone

Western Mustangs RB Cedric Joseph

Western Mustangs WR Harry McMaster

Western Mustangs LB JG Poulin



The Western Mustangs opened up their 2017 OUA Football season by taking on the York Lions at Alumni Field Sunday afternoon. The Mustangs stampeded by 64 points in the last encounter with York back in 2015 at TD Stadium by a score of 74-10, but the purple and white were expecting a much closer battle on this occasion. They were wrong. Western did fail to prevail by 64 points, only managing to beat the Lions under new offensive coordinator Steve Snyder by 63 points in a 66-3 win. A score they easily could have ran up further, but respectfully declined.

The Woodbridge, Ontario kicker Marc Liegghio opened up the scoring early in the 1st quarter, after the 11-play, 66-yard drive by the Mustangs came up short in the redzone, chipping in a 13-yard field goal to make it 3-0. Almost 6 minutes later the Calgary, Alberta boys Chris Merchant and Brett Ellerman hooked up for a 54-yard TD-pass, completing an 82-yard drive in all of 53 seconds. Liegghio went 37 for 37 last year over 8 regular season games in extra-point situations, but his first of 2017 failed, having the ball never see his foot on a botched snap to have it 9-0 for the visitors. Before the 1st quarter concluded the defense showed, just like in years past, that they can put points on the board as well. As Mother Teresa Secondary product Bleska Kambamba intercepted a Brett Hunchak pass and rumbled 43-yard back to the house for the INT-TD , to give Western a 16-0 lead after the 1st quarter.

Mustangs continued to chip more points on the board in the 2nd quarter, as an 18-yard field goal and rouge by Liegghio brought the score to 20-0. With 4:09 before halftime Special Teams got in on the scoring as well for Western, as Cole Majoros returned one of the 9 punts on the day from Lions Dante Mastrogiuseppe 90-yards for another touchdown. With the score 27-0, the away team needed all of 1:23 to go 45-yards, having running back Cedric Joseph cap off the drive with a 2-yard TD run to make it 34-0. The York Lions continued to fight, despite the quicksand feeling that must have been taking over. They went 81-yards on 10-plays to have Mastrogiuseppe hit a 12-yard field goal for their first points of the contest to make it 34-3 heading into halftime.

The purple machine produced another four majors in the 3rd quarter alone, as if the beating wasn’t clear enough. Chris Merchant hooked up with Brett Ellerman for a second time, this one almost half as long as the last one, for 29-yard TD-pass. The Toronto product Stevenson Bone came into the game for Merchant, using the good old-fashioned QB sneak, to grab a 1-yard TD for himself. Cedric Joseph ran the ball for a second time in the game for a 2-yard TD, but arguably the loudest play of the second half was from Nanaimo, BC native Malik Besseghieur. After joining the team in 2015, he grabbed a Stevenson Bone pass on the first play of the drive, sprinting 75-yards for his first career OUA/USport touchdown. Sprinkle in a safety from the Lions between all those Mustangs touchdowns and the scoreboard read 64-3 heading into the 4th quarter.

Western had ample opportunity to produce even more points in the final frame, there appeared to be a few miscues, but overall it came across as mercy for their opponents. York conceived another safety with 9:05 left on the clock for the game’s final scoring play for the 66-3 final. The Mustang offence ran pretty balanced under new offensive coordinator Steve Snyder, with three rushing (Joseph x2 and Bone) and three receiving (Ellerman x2 and Besseghieur) majors on the afternoon. Quarterback Chris Merchant didn’t have his best performance, completing 11 of 23 passes for 221 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT, while Stevenson Bone came into the game throwing 151 yards completing all four passes attempted for 1 TD. Despite missing one field goal and one extra-point, Marc Liegghio’s foot produced 14 points alone, compared to the 3 points York put up all game. One of the few bright spots to come out of the loss for the Lions was the performance of Ian Lawrence, as the senior defensive back had 9.5 total tackles in the battle to lead all players in the game in that category.

The York Lions (0-1) will go back to action Labour Day on the road at Warrior Field to take on the Waterloo Warriors (1-0) with a 1pm kickoff. With Waterloo coming off of a big win over the Windsor Lancers. The Western Mustangs (1-0) on the other hand will play under the lights Labour Day at home against the Guelph Gryphons (0-1), who lost in double-overtime to the Ottawa Gee Gees 24-21 in their season opener. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm from TD Stadium Monday night, you can tune into 94.9fm Radio Western or stream the game from www.chrwradio.ca/stream with our broadcast coverage starting at 6:50pm.