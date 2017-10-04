Mustangs Top Lambton - Preseason Action

Mustangs Head Coach Brad Campbell post-game

Mustangs Player DamiAnn Prehay post-game



The Western Mustangs Varsity basketball team suited up in an exhibition match at Alumni Hall against the Lambton College Lions who made the trip down the highway from Sarnia, Ontario Wednesday night. Despite drastic differences in tuition prices between schools, the Wednesday night battle proved to a lot closer of a comparison.

Though the game did not mean anything, it did not play out that way as both teams took the floor with maximum intensity. A chess match ensued between Head Coaches Brad Campbell and James Grant as they were both throwing a plethora of different coverages and offensive strategies at each other. New Mustang recruits Julian Walker and Chris Clegg saw no shortage in playing time in the exhibition match, and showed that they can compete in the OUA style of game. The first half was an end to end affair which saw the Mustangs go into the dressing room ahead 42-39 at the end of two quarters.

Halftime seemed to spark something in the Lions as they came roaring into the third quarter with a series of buckets giving them the lead. They would enjoy that lead until the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, where some new recruits for the Mustangs stepped up. Henry Tan and DamiAnn Prehay--both new acquisitions for the Mustangs-- hit key shots in a run that helped the Mustangs regain the lead. The run was capped off with an emphatic slam dunk from Prehay which sent the Mustangs bench and faithful into a frenzy. That was all the Mustangs needed as they cruised to a 88-81 victory.

The Mustangs will continue their preseason action on Saturday when they host Franklin & Marshall College visiting from Pennsylvania.