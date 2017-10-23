Mustangs Softball - A Provincial Dynasty

Western Head Coach Pete Lemon Post-Game

Western Pitcher Rachael Jacques Post-Game

Western Catcher Briar Balas Post-Game

Western Outfielder Emma Parno Post-Game

Western Outfielder Rebecca Lansley Post-Game

Western Infielder Courtney Reynolds Post-Game



















Dynasty: A powerful group or family that maintains its position for a considerable time. That bests describes the Western Mustangs Softball team. 13 seasons in a row winning the regular season title, winners of 5 National Championships out of 7 trips, 10 Provincial Championships, of which now the last 8 were consecutive, and 2 Provincial Silver Medals in the last 12 seasons. Coupled wiith a roster boasting several Senior players with 3 or more titles as members of the Mustangs Softball teams. This kind of reign over a team sport is almost unmatched anywhere when one really examines the Western Mustangs Fastpitch/Softball team and compares them to some other so-called Dynasties in the world of sports. The New England Patriots have 5 Super Bowls wins in 7 trips over the course of 17 years. Wayne Gretzky and the Edmonton Oilers of the 1980’s won 4 straight Stanley Cups. Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls won 6 NBA titles, twice with a three-peat, but taking place over 8 seasons, part of which Jordan sat out due to retirement and pursuing a baseball career. The closest thing any of us, including our grandparents have seen to the kind of domination that Western has displayed since their inaugural season, may be Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. Russell and his Celtics won 11 titles during his 13 year career, but still, winning only 7 in a row.

The table had been set, Hickson, Ontario, a beautiful small town on the outskirts between Waterloo/London was hosting a crowd of proud Western and Laurier parents, families and fans. All were attendance to witness the remaining moments of a championship softball game. On a spectacular and unseasonably mild Sunday morning, the Western Mustangs and the Laurier Golden Hawks prepared to finish their Provincial title game. That was not a misprint folks. Laurier and Western started the Finals of Provincials last Sunday, but Mother Nature had other plans, as the game was called during the bottom of the 5th inning. The game resumed in Hickson, on Sunday, 7 days later, with the Mustangs up to bat in the bottom of the 5th inning. This was a rather unorthodox way to decide the Provincial Championships, but both teams were on board, so the only left to do was 'Play Ball!'

Western took to the plate in the bottom of the 5th inning, with 1 out, carrying over from October 15th, which was scoreless before play was called due to unplayable field conditions. Nothing came of their at bat in the 5th inning, but after great pitching from Rachael Jacques in the top of the 6th inning, the offense won the game. A Mustangs’ bunt single by Emma Murray, followed by a quick stealing of 2nd base, put her in scoring position for teammate Briar Balas at the plate. Eagerly awaiting her chance at cashing in Murray and secure the Provincial title for Western. With Murray in scoring position, Balas delivered the game’s only run, a 2 out RBI single, bringing home Murray. Laurier responded with a single of their own in the top of the 7th, but Jacques shut down the door, finalizing the championship for the Mustangs in a 1-0 win.

The Western Mustangs Softball team, has and always will be considered a Dynasty. 13 straight regular season titles, 5 National Championships in 7 appearances,10 Provincial Championships, (8 consecutive including 2017) and 2 Silver Medals in the last 12 seasons, and a 2017 squad that had several returning Seniors with 3 or more titles on their resumes. Based solely on sheer numbers, the Mustangs strong hold over the OIWFA is unrivaled by teams even in professional sports. After all of the hugs, tears, and celebrations wind down, Head Coach Pete Lemon will enjoy things for a short time, then it will be back to work, recruiting and working with future Mustangs’ softball prospects. The goal will be as it always has been for Lemon and his Western Mustangs Softball teams, just win, one game at a time.