Mustangs Slams Bisons - Preseason Action

Mustangs Head Coach Brian Cheng Post-Game



Fans of Western Women’s Basketball should keep in mind, that Friday’s game at Alumni Hall, was only their second preseason game. These games count, but they don’t count. The pre-season, is the time for players and coaches to become familiar, or re-familiar with each other. Practicing and learning offensive and defensive sets against your own teammates, is nice, but actual game competition is the only chance for the coaching staff to evaluate the team and put the best lineup on the floor. Western played Humber College the previous night and was victorious 70-52. Friday evening, the Manitoba Bisons were the opponents for the Mustangs, an opportunity to face USports level competition. Western’s Head Coach Brian Cheng, was hopeful for his team to push the pace and really get the rust off from a long off season.

The Mustangs did not waste any time forcing the action on Manitoba. Western pounced on the Bisons and took an early 9-0 lead. Turning over the ball as if they did not want to have it, Manitoba gave in to the Mustangs full court pressure, which was the major reason for the early deficit. Eventually the Bisons settled down and were able to work their way through the defensive pressure, and even apply their own traps and defensive pressure themselves. Manitoba managed to put the home team in difficult situations and scale down their defensive pressure. They were having to work hard on both ends, which was beginning to become more evident. Both teams had players hunched over in between plays, with their hands on their knees, a tale tell sign in basketball of fatigue. Still, Western finished strong and were leading 26-12 at the end of the 1st quarter. The 2nd quarter was more of a controlled, slower paced style by both teams. The Mustangs were hitting their groove, getting a good mix of points from inside the paint and from beyond the arc. The Bisons deserved some credit for Western’s slower play, they knocked down some 3’s and earned trips to the free throw line, keeping themselves reasonably close in the game. The Mustangs were in stride for too long in the 1st half, however, and took a commanding lead into the locker room at halftime, 43-25.

Western started the 2nd half very differently than they did in each of the quarters in the 1st half. Manitoba did apply moderate pressure, leading to a few early turnovers, but it was the aggressiveness on offense that seemed to catch the Mustangs off guard. Now Western appeared nervous, timid, unsure of what they were doing or what they wanted to do. The Bisons had the Mustangs rattled, Western Head Coach Brian Cheng sensed it too, calling an early timeout in an effort to settle his squad down and refocus them. How early was this timeout? Cheng called his team to the sidelines less than 2 minutes into the 3rd quarter. Manitoba was being fueled in the 3rd from 6’0 guard from Regina, Montana Kinzel. Kinzel was relentless, getting inside position on any player unfortunate to be pinned under the basket against her. When she called for the ball, she scored. If Kinzel did not score, she was being fouled and was heading to the foul line. The timeout was called after all of Kinzel’s damage. It was perfectly timed, as the Mustangs ballooned the lead back up to 18 with less than 5 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. 52-34 was the straw that broke the Bisons’ Head Coach Michelle Sung (Hynes), as she called her 1st time out of the 2nd half. The dam had broken open and the water was getting chin high on Sung’s players. Western picked up the pace, pushing every missed Manitoba shot up the floor in transition when possible. The Mustangs received Coach Cheng’s message loud and clear, as he was heard telling a player entering the game to push the pace and attack every chance they had. Western smelled blood and moved in for the kill in the 4th quarter. The final score was not indicative of the entirety of the game. The Mustangs were a little gassed, plus some players were getting their 1st chances to make their shoes squeak on the hardwood at Alumni Hall. The bottom line was a Western victory, their 2nd in as many nights. The final score was 71-58 for the Mustangs.

The next game for the Western Women’s Basketball team will be Thursday October 5th versus the MacEwan University Griffins, a school from out west in Edmonton, Alberta. The scouting report on the Griffins may not be as important as getting his team to show more consistent play and effort, according Mustangs’ Head Coach Brian Cheng. Execution and missed shots, Cheng can handle, but it was a lack of effort at times that had him visibly frustrated. Cheng was very pleased with the play he saw from his young players. Overall, the season looks very bright and positive for the Western Mustangs’ Women’s Basketball team in the 2017/2018 season.