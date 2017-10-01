Mustangs Scorch Heat - Preseason Action

Western Head Coach Brad Campbell Post-Game



There’s only one way to go and that’s up after an 8-13 season in 2016 by the Western Mustangs Men’s Basketball team. Practice after practice, running through every play on both ends of the court, drill after drill, cardio conditioning, weight-training, are not a replacement for the battle on the court. Like a wild Mustang that has been captured and caged up all summer, the Mustangs’ Men’s Basketball team was anxious to bust open the gates of Alumni Hall, and start their 2017/2018 season. Saturday afternoon, in front of a surprisingly rawkus crowd of supporters, Western would get their second chance to play some preseaon basketball as they faced the UBC Okanagan Heat.

The Mustangs jumped out of the gates and began the game on a 10-4 run. The Western fast start prompted a timeout by UBC Okanagan Head Coach Pete Guarasci with barely 2 minutes passed by in the 1st quarter. The Mustangs used pressure defense to intimidate the Heat and at times, none of the guards of UBC Okanagan looked confident bringing the ball up the court. When the Heat were not coughing up the ball to Western, they were watching the guards and even big men, launch 3 pointers. The Mustangs had a 29-6 lead with just over 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter. The remaining 3 minutes was a defensive battle or Western was a little bit tired from roasting UBC for almost 10 straight minutes in the 1st quarter, as the Mustangs led 33-9 after one quarter of play. In the 2nd quarter, Western continued their onslaught of pressure and impressive shooting. The Mustangs started the 2nd quarter on a 8-2 run, with a couple of 3 pointers and steals leading to fast-break points. A minute and a half into the quarter, Heat Head Coach Pete Guarasci called another quick timeout to start a frame. Western’s tight defense forced UBC Okanagan to work well into the 24 second shot clock during possession. The Heat’s guards were hurried, never able to get into their offensive sets or run their plays. The majority of the time they would be passing the ball around the perimeter, with nobody looking as if they wanted the ball, appearing to run away from it, not to it. UBC Okanagan did, however, manage to knock down a few shots due to more lapses on the part of the Mustangs’ defense than the abilities of the Heat. Dribble drive penetration into the lane by 2nd year guard Omar Shiddo, was causing fits to the UBC defense. Shiddo, and 4th year guard Jedson Tavernier, shredded the porous defense of the Heat, getting deep into the paint, forcing the interior defenders to collapse and help off of their men. The dynamic duo were easily able to shovel passes to their Western big men. Shiddo and Tavernier were putting on a dribble and drive clinic, passing inside, finishing inside, or kicking the ball out to perimeter shooters who promptly knocked down open shots. The score was 54-25 for the Mustangs at halftime, but was not indicative of the on court strangling that Western put on display in the 1st half, if it were not for some mental lapses and breakdowns on defense, the score would be a lot more embarrassing for the Heat.

The Mustangs began the 3rd quarter fairly slow in comparison to the way they started the previous two quarters of play. That slow start was short lived however, as Western rained three pointer after three pointer on the Heat, exploding the lead to 36 points. It is unfortunate for UBC Okanagan because they had a mini run of their own that looked as if it caught the Mustangs off guard, reducing the lead to under 20 points at one point in the 3rd. Clearly unable to generate any momentum on offense or get any stops by his defense, Coach Guarasci called a timeout to implore his guys to keep fighting, but unfortunately it appeared as if Guarasci was talking to the walking dead already. The score was an outrageous 82-36 after just 3 quarters of action. With the outcome of the game most certainly decided by the time the 4th quarter was commencing, the questions that remained were how much was Western going to win by, and would Head Coach Brad Campbell empty his bench in order to get a closer look at some players who would otherwise not see much game play? Campbell brought a couple of players off the pine to get a sweat, but no significant minutes or points from them. The answer to the other question of by how much will the Mustangs win this game was answered with a resounding 116-52 final score.

Western has two more tune up games and a tournament in Saskatchewan later this month on October 12th. The regular season for the Western Mustangs starts on October 25th at Brock University in St. Catherine's, Ontario. That leaves three weeks for Western Head Coach to iron out all of the kinks and glitches in his team’s game. Campbell was pleased overall at his team’s performance in the game against UBC Okanagan, but there were issues that reared their head from practices this summer. Even in a blowout win, Campbell recognized in his post-game comments the importance of tightening things up for the official start of their 2017 season.