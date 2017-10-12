Mustangs Nation Episode 6 - October 10th

On this week's episode of Mustangs Nation, Roger Cumberbatch and John Urban recap another week of Western Sports. The boys recap the exciting blowout win for the Football team over Carleton, basketball/volleyball action from Alumni Hall, and head coach Pete Lemon of the Women's Softball team joins them on the phone lines to talk about winning the National Championship.
