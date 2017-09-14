Mustangs Nation Episode 2 – September 12th

On this edition of Mustangs Nation, Roger Cumberbatch and John Urban recap the week of events in the Western world of sports.

A jam-packed show with post-game interviews from the football team’s win in McMaster, and four coaches join the boys on the phone lines: Pete Lemon (Women’s Softball), Garrett Loubert (Women’s Lacrosse), Jeremy Tallevi (Men’s Lacrosse) and Jeff Pacheco (Women’s Field Hockey).

Both men’s and women’s soccer is recapped as well, with our own Stefan Nichol interviewing men’s soccer’s Ryan Quong.

The sports season is in full throttle on campus, Mustangs Nation has you covered.