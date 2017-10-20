Mustangs Fall To Ravens In Home Opener

Mustangs Head Coach Clarke Singer

Mustangs Forward Anthony Stefano



The Western Mustangs Men's hockey team took the ice against the visiting Carlton Ravens on Friday night in the first Mustang home game at Thompson arena this season. Excitement was in the air as fans were piled in to get their first taste of Western hockey.

The Mustangs came stampeding out of the gate by scoring the opening goal of the game just minutes in courtesy of Anthony Stefano-- his first career OUA goal and point. The Ravens wasted no time getting back into things as minutes later London native and former Knight Brett Welychka tied things up with a bomb of a one-timer on the powerplay. The Ravens kept the pressure up but to no avail as the teams went into the locker room tied at one at the first intermission.

The second period started out all Ravens as they applied relentless pressure until they broke the tie thanks to Alexandre Boivin. The tide seemed to change a few minutes after the goal as the Mustangs gained momentum. After a couple powerplay tries and some good zone time, it was becoming quite apparent that the Mustangs could not buy a goal as they had multiple opportunities but could not crack Carlton goalie Francois Brassard. The Ravens picked up another goal late in the second to take a 3-1 lead into the 2nd intermission.

The two teams certainly saved the best for last as the third period was incredibly entertaining. The Mustangs made things interesting in the opening minutes of the final frame with a goal from rookie Adam Sinclair--also his first career OUA goal. The Ravens restored their two goal lead minutes later courtesy of Dalen Hedges. With their backs against the wall, the Mustangs would not go down without a fight as they scored the proximate goal with over 6 minutes remaining. Comeback mode was activated in the ensuing final minutes of the game as the Mustangs pushed for the tying goal. They had multiple opportunities but ultimately failed as Francois Brassard stood strong to earn himself the Radio Western Player of the Game.

The Mustangs fought a hard battle and can take a lot of positives from the Friday night matchup. They will take on the another Ottawa opponent in the Gee Gees Saturday night on a ceremonial occasion.