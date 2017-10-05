Mustangs Setter Matt Hooker

Mustangs Middle Chris Newcombe

Mustangs Head Coach Jim Sage



The Western Mustangs men's varsity volleyball team hosted the defending national champion Trinity Western Spartans who made the trip to Alumni Hall all the way from Langley B.C on Thursday night.

The first set saw a close and contested affair with the Mustangs staying right with the Spartans for the majority of the set. Both teams enjoyed small leads of only a maximum of 4 points before another lead change would ensue. The Mustangs had the Spartans on the brink with set point at 24-23, but were unable to close it out. The teams battled for a few more points but a net violation against the Mustangs gave the Spartans the two point lead they needed to win the set 26-24.

The Second set played out very similar to the first in it being a closely contested affair. The teams exchanged stellar hits, blocks and digs the entire set, not treating it like an exhibition game in the least. After the Mustangs covered a 4 point deficit to go ahead 21-19, the Spartans came marching back to take the set 27-25.

The third set echoed the script that was written in the first two as the two squads stayed neck and neck. The close sets seemed to work in favor of the Spartans as any time Western gain a little momentum, Trinity would soon extinguish it. No question as to why they are back-to-back defending champs as they took the third set 25-21. A fourth set to 15 was played in the spirit of fun which the Spartans also won.

The Mustangs will continue their preseason schedule against the Nipissing Lakers on Tuesday night, taking some valuable lessons from the top team in the country.