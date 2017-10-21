Mustangs Clobber Gee Gees At Homecoming

Mustangs Head Coach Greg Marshall Media Scrum

Mustangs WR Harry McMaster

Mustangs K/P Marc Liegghio

Mustangs RB Cedric Joseph

Mustangs FB Antonio Valvano

Mustangs DL Jimmy Hawley

Mustangs LB J.G. Poulin



Excitement was in the air in the Forest City on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of Western Alumni filled the stands of TD Stadium to watch their Mustangs take on the visiting Ottawa Gee Gees. Both teams had playoff spots locked up but positioning was still to be determined for the Gee Gees.

The first quarter was a tight affair with Western jumping out to an early lead thanks to 3rd year receiver Harry McMaster who snagged a 15 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chris Merchant. The Gee Gees responded a couple possessions later when cornerback Jamie Harry intercepted Chris Merchant's pass and took it 60 yards the other way for a pick-six to tie the game up early. After a Marc Liegghio rouge gave the Mustangs a one point lead, the first quarter came to a close with the stands packed to the brim with alumni sporting the purple and white.

While the first quarter was a close affair, the remaining three were not, as the Mustangs showed why they are undefeated and nationally ranked. Harry McMaster picked up his second major of the game with another touchdown reception early in the quarter. Marc Liegghio picked up a couple of field goals and a rouge to pile on the points from the special teams end. Mustangs fans were taken aback in the second quarter, however, after starting quarterback Chris Merchant went down with an apparent arm injury. That brought in backup Stevenson Bone who threw a 5-yard score to Antonio Valvano to give the Mustangs a 26-7 lead. Bone would also leave the game after taking a hit--he did not return to the game. Cedric Joseph picked up another major on the ground to give the Mustangs a 29 point lead going into half.

With the game in complete control, it was all about padding stats and getting the depth players into action. Harry McMaster caught his third touchdown of the afternoon in the 3rd quarter which was enough to earn him Radio Western Player of the Game honours. Third string quarterback Kevin John got some reps in and also scored a rushing touchdown to add to the lead.

The Mustangs completely took over the game after the first quarter en route to a 63-10 final against the Gee Gees, which gives Ottawa the 4th seed while Western enjoys a bye until the semi-finals on November 4th.