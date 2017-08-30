





Wednesday afternoon the University of Western Ontario’s baseball team played two games against Fanshawe College as a way for both teams to get ready for the regular season. The game was played at Labatt Memorial Park as neutral site. Both teams were coming off of great seasons, with Western winning the OUA championship over Brock University and Fanshawe who were the 2016 College National Champions. As is always the case in varsity athletics, each team had lost players to graduation, therefore these exhibition games can preview who steps up in the coming season.

The first game started at about 1:00pm and it was relatively quiet to start off, the Fanshawe Falcons took the early lead in bottom of the third, but Western responded in the next inning with three runs of their own. Once the Mustangs got the lead they didn`t look back, as they would take the first game 8-3. Game two started around 3:30pm and if you like offense, it was your game. The game featured a number of walks, wild pitches, steals and extra base hits. Western jumped out to a lead and as the game went on, their bat`s slowed down. When the Falcons tried to decrease the deficit, Western would just tack on more, as the game ended 14-8 with contributions all around for the Mustangs.

It`s hard to tell how much these performances will affect regular season play but if it's any indication, Western will be in good hands. The Mustangs OUA season starts when they head to Guelph on the ninth of September, while their first home games are the following weekend when Queen's University travels to the Forest City. Their season will end with three home series in a row with one being a rematch of the OUA Championship against Brock.