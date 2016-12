Students love the Spoke. Students love beer. So why not put the two together?

That's what the University Students' Council did – The Spoke now has its very own beer, and it's only available at our campus pub.

But "Spoke Beer" doesn't have a very good ring to it, so the USC left it to students to come up with the name.

In this episode of the Western Word, we explore the making of the Spoke Beer – from the brewing to the naming. Word Up Western!