London Majors Pitcher Breaden Ferrington

London Majors Catcher Quinton Twohey (5 RBI)











Who would think that you come to beautiful Labatt Park and the game would be just starting and already be tied at 7 in the bottom of the 10th with 1 on? That is the situation the fans found themselves on Friday night. Before a packed house, the Majors and Herd continued their game from July 20th in Burlington when the automatic lights on the city field went out. With Todd Leavitt on the hill, the Majors had to get 3 out to continue the game and after obtaining those 3 outs, the game continued, with the game going back and forth tied at 8 in the 11th inning, Major's pitcher Todd Leavitt held the Herd to the single run. With Quinton Twohey coming to the plate in the top of the 13th with Tristan Buntrock & Keith Kandel on base, Twohey's on base percentage came through for the team scoring the 2 winning runs.

After a 20 minute intermission to reset the diamond by the dedicated staff at Labatt Park, they took back to the field to start the regularly scheduled game. With Braeden Ferrington taking to the mound for his first start of the season all eyes were on him to see if he could continue his dominant pitching performances that included 3.1 scoreless innings vs. Brantford. Ferrington started the game with 3 of 4 batters flying out and he was pitching hot allowing 7 hits through 6 innings striking out striking out 2, walking none while facing 25 batters. With 4 games scheduled in 4 days, Ferrington came out of the bullpen to make the spot start in his hometown. Growing up as a starter, Braeden was in a familiar situation. He finished the night walking off with his team in the top of the 6th with a commanding 8-0 lead.

Helping Ferrington out on the night was a few familiar faces in Kandel who finished with 2 hits & Ambrose recording 3 hits. Scoring some timely RBIs was fan favourite Cleveland Brownlee who finished the night with 2 RBIs and went 3 for 5 including a hit by pitch, an unexpected source came through with 3 RBIs from behind the plate as Quinton Twohey had himself a night scoring the 2 winning RBIs in the rescheduled game, and 3 RBIs in the later game. Coming in to put a bow on Ferrington's performance was veteran Major Mike DeLong who pitched 3 innings giving up one unearned run. With 4 errors accounting for 2 unearned runs and 8 walks, the majors dominated Burlington with the final being 11-1.

The Majors look to continue their winning ways when they travel down the 401 to finish their regular season facing their arch rivals, the Kitchener Panthers on Saturday who they ended up falling to last Friday at home, followed by Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday and the season finale vs the tenacious Brantford Red Sox on Monday. The Majors can finish no worse than 3rd place in the standings.