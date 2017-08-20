Post-Game Majors Roop Chanderdat

Post-Game Majors LeJon Baker

Post-Game Majors Byron Reichstein



When describing the situation that the London Majors were in before their Saturday night game, any number of cliche statements would suffice; do or die, their backs are against the wall, or the ever popular, this is a must win game. Each or combined, correctly summarizes what the Majors faced before Game #4 at Labatt Memorial Park. In fact, truth be told, Game #3 in Kitchener was a game that London had to win, and they did not. Friday night’s crushing defeat in which the Majors lead by a score of 8-2 through 6 innings, before the Panthers scored 8 runs in the next 2 innings to win 10-9, pushed London to the brink of elimination. Instead of entering Saturday night’s matchup versus Kitchener hopeful that their team will tie the series, the fans in attendance face the very real possibility that their team will be swept out of this series and that this will be their last home game of 2017.

Chris Boatto, was given the monumental task of not only starting Game #4 for the Majors, held responsible for sending an instant message that this was going to be a fight. Boatto did his part by sitting down in order, all of the Panther batters he faced for a 3 up, 3 down quick top of the 1st.

Now more than ever, London had to take it to the Panthers. Even though the game is played over 9 innings, and that no lead is safe in the IBL, a lesson London learned in Game #3, the Majors bats need to establish themselves early in the contest. Kitchener started Jasvir Rakkar, who in Game #1 of this series, had an impressive night of 9 innings, 3 hits and 8 strikeouts performance. London was mesmerized by Rakkar’s fastball according to the Majors’ Byron Reichstein in the their previous encounter. Chasing pitches only let Rakkar attack them with his velocity and if a pitcher has that much of a dominant postseason performance against a team, a plan of attack is necessary.

The game plan, Reichstein said in post-game comments, was to sit on Rakkar’s fastball and wait for the pitch to hit. The plan worked right from the start, as a rare leadoff at bat for London’s Carlos Arteaga, led to a walk in 5 pitches. Byron Reichstein then stepped into the batter’s box and hit a double that cashed in Arteaga, and put the Majors on the scoreboard with a 1-0 lead. Immediately, this game was already much different from the last time London faced Rakkar and fire was instantly ignited. From the first two batters only, they both reached base, they produced 1/3 of the hits already from Game #1, while accomplishing something they didn't in that game and that is score. Next man up was the burly DH from Georgia, Cleveland Brownlee, he wasted no time attacking the starting pitcher for the Panthers, he slapping a double up the middle, scoring Reichstein from 2nd base, earning himself an RBI in the process. The Majors would go through their lineup almost twice, sending 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the 1st inning. When the smoke cleared and the dust settled in Labatt Memorial Park, London had 10 runs from 10 hits and a few unnoticed errors. Both Byron Reichstein and Mike Ambrose, came to the plate two times and earned 2 RBI, in the inning that was a very loud message sent to Kitchener. The message being that the Majors were not interested in losing the series, being swept, or seeing their fans for the last time this postseason. As mentioned earlier, baseball is a 9 inning game, and as impressive as a 10 run 1st inning was, there was no room for complacency or to relax for the home team. Boatto as the starter, had to preserve the lead for as long as possible and almost continue to play like the scoreboard read; 0-0 after 1.

The lineup, particularly in the bullpen, had been stretched to the limit from the last game, so a consistent and quality performance by Boatto was needed in order to secure the win Saturday. He had more than enough run support to the point that there should have been no pressure to perform, and that there was some wiggle room in the case he got himself into a tight situation. All the same, London’s offense provided an excessive amount of insurance in the 3rd inning, adding 3 more runs, making the score 13-0. Boatto surrendered a miniscule 3 runs through the 7th inning (going 6 ⅔ innings to be exact), before handing the ball to Manager Roop Chanderdat. The Majors’ Braeden Ferrington and Curtis Johnson came into the game in relief of Boatto, and shut the door on the Panthers and the game. The duo of Ferrington and Johnson were touched for 1 run between the two pitchers to close out the game, securing a much needed 14-4 victory for London. In all, the Majors put up 20 hits, for 14 runs, and committed only 1 error defensively this time around. Mistakes and mental lapses were not a factor in the beat down of Kitchener on Saturday night. The game plan that was laid out, was followed.

This best of 7 series, now 3-1 in favour of the Panthers, has virtually no rest for either team. The 1st pitch in Game #5 back at Jack Couch Park in Kitchener, is slated for 2pm today (Sunday August 20th). The odds are stacked against London as far as coming back and winning this series, but anything is possible, and there is a short history of teams overcoming a 3-1 series deficit and moving on to win the series in Game #7. Although it is not likely to happen, the Majors will have to start believing and following more cliches if they stand a chance of avoiding elimination. Game by game, and one pitch at a time, are a couple of cliche examples that ring true for London. The Majors offense, defense, and pitching, have to be patient, execute the game plans laid out by their Manager, and most of all, commit virtually no errors or mistakes in order to give themselves a fighting chance at surviving to prevail in this series.